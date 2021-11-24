Adoptable Pets Gabrielle and Lucy

Gabrielle and Lucy are five-year-old Siamese mix female cats. Gabrielle is a dilute tortie, while Lucy is a brown and white lynx point. These bonded sisters love to snuggle together inside their bed, but are eager to come out to snuggle and share purrs with humans too. They were originally adopted from us as kittens and are ready for their next adventure.

Like many of our cats at the current time, Gabrielle and Lucy may move to a foster home but are still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Add to Favorites