Announcement Jaan Landheer Joins Mental Wellness Center as New Program Manager for the Fellowship Club

Santa Barbara, Ca, Dec. 1, 2021– Jaan Landheer joins the Mental Wellness Center as the new Program Manager for the Fellowship Club. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Jaan returned to his hometown after graduating UC Santa Cruz to become a street outreach worker.

Jaan brings experience working with young adults and children with mental health challenges as a therapeutic behavioral specialist for youth at Casa Pacifica. He has always had a passion for supporting others with mental health awareness.

Jaan Landheer | Credit: Courtesy

“I want to give back after struggling firsthand with mental health challenges as a young adult,” Jaan shared.

His new role at the Mental Wellness Center consists of helping adults who live with serious mental health challenges at the Fellowship Club.

The Fellowship Club promotes the power of peer connections with an all-peer staff identifying as experienced in recovery as well as being professionally qualified for their positions. The club’s environment is safe and supportive of members’ individual wellness recovery journeys, and the social connections found there are an antidote to the isolation that many may otherwise feel.

“The Mental Wellness Center is pleased to welcome Jaan to our team, we couldn’t be happier to have found a leader of the Fellowship Club that brings excellent professional and personal experience along with his genuine passion for helping others,” shared Annmarie Cameron, Mental Wellness Center CEO.

If you are interested in meaningful work that makes a difference in our community, The Mental Wellness Center is actively seeking talented individuals to join their team. Visit mentalwellnesscenter.org/work-for-us/ to learn more.

About Mental Wellness Center

The Mental Wellness Center is a nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness around mental health by providing supportive programming, education, and housing in Santa Barbara. For more information about the Mental Wellness Center, visit: www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.

