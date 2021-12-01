Announcement Kids’ World Playground Is Now Open after Maintenance Project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., December 1, 2021—The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department reopened Kids’ World playground yesterday after a brief closure. The unique wooden play structure in Alameda Park was closed for two weeks for routine but necessary maintenance.

“The playground is open for business again,” said Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jazmin LeBlanc, who oversaw the project. “I’m proud of our in-house Parks Division staff for getting this work done ahead of schedule, with plenty of time before winter break.”

The 28-year-old playground is made mainly of wood, so it needs an application of a sealant every other year. This sealant gives off fumes when wet and stays tacky while it dries, but it’s non-toxic and safe once it is dry. “The sealant protects Kids’ World from water damage, mold growth, pests, and general wear and tear. Doing this regular maintenance will help preserve Kids’ World last for many years to come,” said Parks Supervisor Ramiro Arroyo.

Now that maintenance is complete, it’s time to come back to Kids’ World and play! If you have any questions about Kids’ World, this maintenance project, or any of the City’s 21 other public playgrounds, please call the Parks and Recreation Department at (805) 564-5418 or send an email to ParksAndRec@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

About Kids’ World playground

Kids’ World is the largest City of Santa Barbara playground in terms of playable area, with 10,000 square feet to have fun in! The playground is safety-rated for children aged two through twelve, with separate play areas for two- through 5-year-olds and 5- through 12-year-olds.

The Santa Barbara community came together to build Kids’ World in 1993. Hundreds of community volunteers constructed the wooden playground under the direction of Leathers and Associates, an internationally renowned company recognized for their one-of-a-kind playground designs. In 2018, the Parks and Recreation Department renovated Kids’ World, upgrading the facility to meet current accessibility and building codes.

Located in Alameda Plaza, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks, the playground’s three adjacent picnic sites, each of which seats 30 people, are popular choices for children’s birthday parties. To rent the Castle, Whale, or Harriet Miller picnic sites, please call (805) 564-5418 or make your reservation online at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Picnics.

About the Parks and Recreation Department

At the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, we proudly maintain a wide range of parks, facilities, and programs designed to serve the needs of the Santa Barbara community. Our mission is to provide clean and safe parks, beaches, and recreation facilities; to enhance Santa Barbara’s beauty; to promote stewardship of resources; and to provide quality recreation, cultural experiences, and community services to improve quality of life for Santa Barbara residents and visitors.

Find out more on the City of Santa Barbara’s official website at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParksAndRec and join our social media community on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to stay updated on news, events, and all kinds of fun.

