Temporary Road Closures Planned on Las Positas Road

The City will be repaving Las Positas Road from Cliff Drive to Highway 101 for two weeks starting Thursday, December 2. On Saturday December 4, northbound Las Positas will be fully closed from Cliff Drive to Veronica Springs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, December 5, southbound Las Positas will be fully closed from Veronica Springs to Cliff Drive. Traffic control and temporary delays along Las Positas Road should be expected. Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays and detours. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience. To read more about this effort click here .

