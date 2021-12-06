Announcement Goleta Water District Holds Public Mapping Hearings

Goleta, Calif., – Goleta Water District (GWD) will be reviewing and making initial comments on draft district maps at the next upcoming virtual hearing Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. GWD will be transitioning to district-based elections and is inviting all interested persons to participate. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to participate and help draw district lines by providing public comments via email or phone, or at public hearings. Draft maps are posted on GWD’s website (http://www.goletawater.com/districting) along with more information on how to participate.

GWD currently elects its Board of Directors through an at-large election process, which means voters may vote for multiple candidates who live anywhere within the jurisdiction. In compliance with the California Voting Rights Act, GWD will be creating five geographic districts, each with one board director who resides in the district and is chosen by the local voters residing in that district. The first district-based election will take place in November 2022.

“These public mapping hearings will decide the Goleta Water District voting district lines for the next decade. I want to thank everyone that has participated in the process so far by submitting public comments and community of interest forms. There is still time for the public to weigh in by reviewing our draft maps and submitting maps of your own. Please share any input as we begin nearing a final selection,” said Kathleen Werner, President, Goleta Water District Board of Directors.

The next public hearing will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Zoom Meeting Information

Meeting ID: 936 8993 2297

If you wish to speak at the meeting, visit this website before or during the meeting to register here.

You may also attend the meeting by phone by dialing, toll-free, (888) 788 0099 and then entering the meeting ID (936 8993 2297).

During the meeting, participants will be asked to use the “raise hand” feature in Zoom if they wish to speak. If you attend the meeting by phone, you can press *9 to indicate you wish to speak.

Links to the meeting and registration pages will be published within the meeting agenda on the GWD website. That information can be found at http://www.goletawater.com/agendas-and-minutes

Members of the public can submit public comments before, during, or after the meeting by submitting those comments to publiccomment@goletawater.com or districting@goletawater.com.

For questions, please contact Mary Capps at (805) 879-4621 or send an email to districting@goletawater.com

More information is available at http://www.goletawater.com/districting

ABOUT GOLETA WATER DISTRICT

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of approximately 87,000, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. The District’s water system includes over 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system, and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project. For more information, visit GoletaWater.com.

Add to Favorites