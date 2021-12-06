Letters Masks Inadequate at the Movies

I believe that Metropolitan Theatre is not acting responsibly relative to the safety of its patrons.

Whereas theaters and organizations such as the Lobero, the Granada, the Riviera Theatre and the Camerata Pacifica have instituted a policy requiring for admission proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test, which they follow carefully, there is no such procedure for the movie theaters. The only requirement is that one must wear a mask. However, eating and drinking at the movies necessitates removing one’s mask.

Ironically, if you read the Code of Conduct shown on their website, which is clearly outdated, one of the stipulations is that you cannot be admitted if you are wearing a mask. Surely for the protection of the public the movie theaters ought to abide by the same precautionary requirements as other cultural venues.

