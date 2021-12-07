Announcement Platform Holly Virtual Town Hall

The community is invited to join the State Lands Commission and the City of Goleta this Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. for a virtual Town Hall about the well plug and abandonment work at Platform Holly. Platform Holly, an offshore oil platform in Santa Barbara County, is one of four remaining offshore oil platforms in state waters. Well plug and abandonment on Platform Holly resumed in October of this year — 528 days after the pandemic shut down this work. This Town Hall is an opportunity for the public to engage with Commission staff and the City of Goleta about the well plug and abandonment work and eventual decommissioning of Platform Holly.

Virtual Community Town Hall

Wednesday, December 8

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Meeting Link: https://tinyurl.com/yckwkmv3

Passcode: 112940

We hope you can attend this engaging and interactive Town Hall and look forward to your virtual participation. View the flyer here.

If you cannot make the meeting, it will be recorded and aired live on Channel 19 and rebroadcast Thursdays and Fridays at 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. You can also view the meeting live online at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaLiveStream, or watch a recording at any time after the meeting on the City’s website (www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings).

If you have questions or comments, please contact Sheri Pemberton at sheri.pemberton@slc.ca.gov or (916) 574-1992. For more information, visit the State Lands Commission website at www.slc.ca.gov.

Add to Favorites