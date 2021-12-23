Letters COVID Disgust

I read with disgust and a heavy heart this past week’s news about the 132 unvaccinated deputies and also the Santa Barbara Athletic Club’s refusal to enforce the mask mandate. I’m simply astounded that people are still resisting simple science, medical advice, and a statewide mandate designed to keep COVID cases down. I am so disappointed in my fellow humans.

The science is proven, there is no conspiracy. No one, in government or medicine is placing chips in your body to track your trips to Costco, I assure you. In states where masking is prevalent, COVID cases and deaths are lower.

Masks work when people do it correctly. Keep it over your nose, please.

Vaccines work. You probably got a measles vaccine and a polio vaccine as a kid, and you didn’t know what exactly were in those vaccines.

And what is up with all the nastiness when you ask someone to mask up or enforce the rule? I’ve seen it on TV, I’ve seen it in person right here in our own town. People get ugly, even managers of health clubs! Many businesses are not enforcing the law. Why?

People seem to care more about releasing their stress in the form of anger, agitation, and rudeness, then they do about their friends, family and neighbors.

And the deputies? My God! Talk about “protecting and serving” that’s a joke. Come on! Who are these people? It’s no wonder that there are COVID outbreaks in our jails, and they bring that right back out into our community. Positions of power over other people also come with responsibility. If you don’t have the respect to vaccinate yourself, you should step down right now.

I’m so sick of this pandemic, and it’s showing no signs of abating. We could have done it; we could curb it and do the right thing, but there is something deeply wrong with our society. This pandemic is NOT political, it’s about saving lives. Wake up and be kind. Didn’t your mother teach you this?

