Letters Inappropriate Mask Attitude

I commend you on publishing Jana Zimmer’s piece about the free-wheeling tactics of the S.B. Athletic Club.

I have been a member of the Cathedral Oaks Club, owned by the same company as the SBAC, for 25 years. The attitude regarding appropriate mask wearing is the same at the Goleta site as Jana describes at the S.B. club. Last week, one of the women I swim with — and have for decades — sent the manager an article by an epidemiologist about the threat of not requiring masks in exercise settings, and she was immediately terminated from the club.

It seems like this would be a good place to have a reporter do some investigating before all of the older members get the boot for asking this gym to comply with legal rules.

