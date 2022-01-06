About Us Black Cat Love

Amira is Production Designer Ava Talehakimi’s kitty, a former “wild, outside” cat rescued by the good people at Anthropawlogy who now prefers the softness and regular meal schedule of the indoors. Like lots of modern relationships, she and Ava met online.

What are your hobbies and interests? Is eating a hobby? Because that is my favorite activity ever. I also enjoy dragging my toys into my lair (under Ava’s bed), screaming into the void, and intimidating my dog sister, Kira.

What’s something you do that Ava loves? Drives her crazy? Ava loves almost everything I do; I’m small and my tongue sticks out, so I’ve been told my every movement is cute. Her favorite is when I steal her body warmth under the covers. Allegedly, it drives her nuts when I demand food at five in the morning by chirping and chewing on her hair.

Are you a hunter, a lover, or a bit of both? I am 90 percent hunter, 10 percent lover (particularly when it’s cold), but I still require lots of pets and attention.

