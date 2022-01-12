Announcement Sansum Clinic Achieves Highest State Rating for Patients’ Healthcare Experience

Jan. 12, 2022 (Santa Barbara, CA) –Sansum Clinic achieved top ratings in the 2021-2022 edition of the Health Care Quality Report Card released by California’s Office of the Patient Advocate (OPA.) The Clinic is the only rated medical group within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties to receive an overall “excellent” 5-out-of-5 stars rating for overall patient experience, the highest possible rating in that category, as well as the highest rating in the region, four-stars, for quality of medical care, for commercial and Medicare Advantage managed care patients

Within the patient experience category, Sansum Clinic earnedits 5 stars for effectively communicating with patients, successfully coordinating patient care and having helpful office staff, as well as timely care and service. The organization’s 4-out-of-5-stars rating for quality of medical care was earned for measures which evaluate the appropriate use of tests, treatments, procedures and preventative screenings, getting care right for the treatment of children, and the effectiveness in diagnosing and treating health conditions like diabetes and coronary artery disease. The new report card puts Sansum Clinic on par with other large healthcare groups around the state like UCLA Medical, Kaiser Permanente, Sutter and Cedars-Sinai. “Over the last year, the pandemic forced us to rethink and restructure the ways we provide care. The results in this report card are a true testament to the dedication of our team and how they were able to prioritize the experience of our patients despite all the challenges of COVID-19,” remarked Marjorie Newman, MD, Sansum Clinic Medical Director.

The OPA’s report cards are an online tool to help Californians make informed decisions when choosing a health plan or healthcare provider. Sansum Clinic’s newest report card is available online HERE

About Sansum Clinic

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent non-profit outpatient healthcare organization between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area. The dedication of our 200+ highly-trained doctors and compassionate staff of 1500+ is part of our 100-year history, alongside that of our city, which has always been advanced in the medical sciences despite its small size.

To learn more about Sansum Clinic, visit www.sansumclinic.org

