Announcement At-home COVID-19 Antigen Test Kits Arrive in Santa Barbara County Test Kit Distribution Through Community Partners Beginning Soon

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has

requested over 200,000 at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits from the U.S. Health

Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), a federal healthcare partner. As of this

afternoon, nearly 57,000 test kits have been delivered and will be distributed via community

partners countywide. The remaining kits are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

“Through the receipt of these initial test kit shipments, we are on the road to community

members having regular access to free, at-home test kits,” shared County Public Health

Director Van Do-Reynoso. “It is only through the many partners that have agreed to

assist in test kit distribution that we are able to ensure equity of access for all of our

Santa Barbara County communities.”

Approximately 35 community partners, including those serving populations at greatest

risk from adverse outcomes related to COVID-19 have been allocated test kits. Partners

include community-based organizations, cities, agricultural and public housing

providers, service providers for persons experiencing homelessness, and more.

Community distribution events will begin taking place as test kits are given to partners in

the next few days. Sites open to the public will be listed at

https://publichealthsbc.org/testing. The 2-1-1 Call Center will be available to direct

persons who do not have access to the internet as sites are opened.

County Public Health will host a one-day distribution event open to the public in Santa

Maria this Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. If supplies run out before

4 p.m., the event will end early. The event will take place at the Santa Maria Health

Care Center located at 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

For information about current testing opportunities, vaccination events, and COVID-19

response locally, visit https://publichealthsbc.org or call 2-1-1.

