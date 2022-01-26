Brow Lamination at Tanna Rae Beauty Lounge

Taming One’s Hairy Beast with a “Permanent” Treatment for Your Eye Caterpillars

By Caitlin Kelley | January 27, 2022

The author’s before-and-after selfies. | Credit: Caitlin Kelley

I’ve never had a great relationship with brow treatments. Back in the heyday of the pencil-thin brow in the mid-2000s, a technician half-jokingly (?) called my tween self a “hairy beast.” He then proceeded to wax the flesh off my near-translucent skin. Needless to say, I’ve had a DIY approach to tweezing for the better part of the 21st century.

Flash-forward to 2022, and I find myself at the Tanna Rae Beauty Lounge. The beauty-meets-lingerie shop on West Ortega Street offers a newish-age service called “brow lamination.” In keeping with current trends that are kinder to the bushy-browed among us, this treatment trades stripping for sculpting.

Brow lamination is a perm, which might confuse beauty newbs (such as myself) about whether or not “laminated” brows will curl. Not to worry! Perm, in this case, just means “permanent” — in the sense that your orb ’pillars will look filled-in and slicked-up for eight weeks. Now, that’s a highbrow sculpt.

As for the experience, Tanna has crafted a swanky and inviting atmosphere filled to the brim with all of your beauty needs. The “lamination” process is non-invasive and painless, and it feels like a massage. The only tradeoff is that clients have to avoid touching or wetting their brows for 48 hours. (The lounge conveniently sells bath bombs too!)

The thin-hair crowd will reap the maximum benefits from this fill-in-the-blank (and optional darkening) package. But those of us with an overabundance of face follicles can rest easy knowing the hairy beast has been tamed.

$135 ($150 with brow darkening); 21 W. Ortega St.; (805) 705-1501; tannarae.com