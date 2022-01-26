Trio of Santa Barbara Bodywork

Paul Brown’s Craniosacral Therapy and Visits to Massage Green and Massage Collective

By Tyler Hayden | January 27, 2022

Credit: Rafael Bautista

A veteran craniosacral therapist and two massage studios ― one rooted in relaxation and traditional Asian methods, the other based on the physical therapy model ― offer the perfect trifecta of bodywork for the Santa Barbaran needing to realign, unwind, or devote some extra attention to an old sports injury.

Craniosacral therapy, explains 19-year practitioner Paul Brown, grew out of osteopathy, the ancient art of bone-setting. With precise and gentle touch, Brown detects and corrects imbalances in the cerebrospinal fluid that flows in and around the brain and spinal cord, which in turn relieves tension throughout the body. “I facilitate the healing of the client’s own healing process,” he said. People of all ages can benefit from the work, especially those suffering from back or neck pain, sinus pressure, jaw problems, vertigo, or tinnitus. (805) 637-8756; paulbrowncranial.com.

With affordable prices and one of the best teams in town, Massage Green Santa Barbara is where many local masseuses go for their own rubdowns. “People love us,” said owner Monica Elias Calles. The location offers three distinct services ― massage, facials, and an infrared sauna ― which complement each other perfectly when bundled together. The effect produces dopamine and endorphins, Calles said, “that makes you connect with yourself in a unique way and gives you a rewarding feeling of well-being.” My session, which included an hour in the sauna and another hour under the hands of Perry, did just that, leaving me noticeably limber and exceptionally relaxed. 2026 Cliff Dr.; (805) 259-1490; massagegreensantabarbara.com.

Massage Collective is the merging of three top-tier studios ― Santa Barbara Sparkling Spa, Gentle Tides Massage, and Massage Co. ― that provide a suite of bodywork options. “When people are stressed, they come to us, as well as for particular contraindications related to old injuries or sports/athletic training,” said co-owner Scott Crawford. “This therapy is an entire nutrient to the system.” During my own massage, Crawford targeted my left shoulder and back, which have bothered me for years. The experience was intense — at times teetering on painful — but was exactly the tough love my body needed. The collective also offers enhancements to its base services, including cupping, heat therapy, percussive therapy, and CBD formulas.

1907 State St.; (805) 364-3224; sbmassagecollective.com.