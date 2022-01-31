Letters

Close the Drive-Up or Chick-fil-A

By George Southwell, S.B.
Mon Jan 31, 2022 | 4:40pm

The Chick-fil-A problem can only be remedied by forcing the establishment to close the drive-up windows or completely close the restaurant.

These kinds of fast food chains have no place in our beautiful and unique city. It should be relocated to someplace out of the city in a location similar to where In ‘n’ Out Burger is.

My hope is that our city zoning and planning department would learn from this experience and never permit such fast food chains to be built in the future.

Tue Feb 01, 2022 | 08:00am
https://www.independent.com/2022/01/31/close-the-drive-up-or-chick-fil-a/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.