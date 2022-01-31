Letters Close the Drive-Up or Chick-fil-A

The Chick-fil-A problem can only be remedied by forcing the establishment to close the drive-up windows or completely close the restaurant.

These kinds of fast food chains have no place in our beautiful and unique city. It should be relocated to someplace out of the city in a location similar to where In ‘n’ Out Burger is.

My hope is that our city zoning and planning department would learn from this experience and never permit such fast food chains to be built in the future.

