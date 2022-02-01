Carbon Generation Not Dead

More Like This

Thank you for your comprehensive January 20 feature on the major carbon-generating activities in Santa Barbara County. They are not dead yet, but residents here can assist in their demise by speaking up. The next opportunity is very soon — the Board of Supervisors hearing mentioned in the ExxonMobil piece will be in March. We can support the Board to follow the recommendation of its Planning Commission in denying the request to permit oil tankers up Highway 101 and over Highway 166 to Kern County on a near-daily basis. Written or online public comment can be made at countyofsb.org : click on “The Hearing Process” on the Board of Supervisors Homepage.

