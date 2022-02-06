Letters

Light Work

By Esteban Salazar, S.B.
Sun Feb 06, 2022 | 3:06pm

This poem is about letting go of negativity and being positive. Basically, light is getting rid of the dark.

Light Work

I have slept with darkness.
Lied in my bed,
Seeping sulfur through thread, not a word it shed.

And there I said, “I am no thing to catch or chase,
When you relax, I am your tears to face.”
This is no riddle to belittle the brain.
Truth, is in the frame;
A specified domain 

She was my trigger. I recoiled my finger.
Once, missed with violent vigor.
This time, every one of them hit her.

Mon Feb 07, 2022 | 03:48am
