Light Work
This poem is about letting go of negativity and being positive. Basically, light is getting rid of the dark.
I have slept with darkness.
Lied in my bed,
Seeping sulfur through thread, not a word it shed.
And there I said, “I am no thing to catch or chase,
When you relax, I am your tears to face.”
This is no riddle to belittle the brain.
Truth, is in the frame;
A specified domain
She was my trigger. I recoiled my finger.
Once, missed with violent vigor.
This time, every one of them hit her.