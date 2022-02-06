Letters Light Work

This poem is about letting go of negativity and being positive. Basically, light is getting rid of the dark.

I have slept with darkness.

Lied in my bed,

Seeping sulfur through thread, not a word it shed.

And there I said, “I am no thing to catch or chase,

When you relax, I am your tears to face.”

This is no riddle to belittle the brain.

Truth, is in the frame;

A specified domain

She was my trigger. I recoiled my finger.

Once, missed with violent vigor.

This time, every one of them hit her.

