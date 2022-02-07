Announcement There’s Still Time to Help Define Your Voting District Boundaries Participate in the City's Redistricting Process and Have a Say in How Your Neighborhood is Represented

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 2/7/2022

You have an opportunity to share with the City how you think voting district boundaries should be drawn to best represent your community. The City is in the process of redistricting—adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts. Jurisdictions like the City of Santa Barbara redraw district lines every 10 years following the census. Your input is important in this redistricting process.

The Independent Redistricting Commission is launching in-person bilingual hearings and is deeply committed to encouraging maximum community participation from underrepresented communities in the City’s redistricting process.

Join us for an in-person District 3 Community Hearing:

Saturday, February 12, 2022

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Community Arts Workshop

631 Garden Street

Spanish language and ASL services will be available.

Fair, representative redistricting maps help ensure that elected officials will be responsive to the voters in their communities. Redistricting ensures every person has equal representation by drawing districts with approximately equal numbers of people – one person, one vote.

You can contact the City at irc@santabarbaraca.gov or visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/IRC for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.

Upcoming in-person Community Hearings will be:

District 4 Hearing

Thursday, March 3, 2022

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location To Be Determined

District 5 Hearing

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

MacKenzie Park, 3111 State Street

District 6 Hearing

Monday, March 14, 2022

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 Carrillo Street

For a breakdown of demographics by district, click here.

