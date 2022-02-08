Education Santa Barbara City College Asks for Public Input on Upcoming Redistricting The Board of Trustees Is Looking to Adjust the Boundaries for Seven Districts

Santa Barbara City College is seeking public input as the college prepares to adjust the seven districts that comprise its Board of Trustees. A special meeting on redistricting will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, where the public will be able to provide input and suggestions.

According to an analysis contracted by the county through Cooperative Strategies, the boundaries “need to be adjusted” due to substantial changes in population growth in the areas served by Santa Barbara City College.

At the special meeting on Thursday, an overview of the current trustee areas and two proposed scenarios will be shared. Those requesting to speak beforehand can email jtuazon@pipeline.sbcc.edu by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

More info on the meeting, including Zoom links and information about the two proposed scenarios, can be found on SBCC’s website, where the public can also submit feedback via an online survey. The deadline to submit any feedback is February 11.

Revisions from the special meeting will be posted by February 14, and the maps are scheduled to be finalized by the trustee’s February 17 meeting.

