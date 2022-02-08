Letters The Music Is Gone

As was Glen Mowrer in a letter in the February 3 Independent, I was quite upset when I found out that our library would not be using the exchange service with the Black Gold cooperative any longer. More than once, books and CVDs I wanted came from faraway libraries.

I deeply deplored that this possibility of getting what I want will be eliminated. But the worst was to come a few days later.

I went to the library with the hope that I might get a CD of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” It was then that I discovered that while our library had been completely off-limits because of COVID-19, the persons in charge of our library had decided to get rid of all, absolutely all, of our CDs. No more music, period!

I became so emotionally disturbed that I started crying behind my mask.

What kind of library do we have that provides no possibility of access to music? Especially those of us who do not own a computer? Are the persons in charge of the library well equipped to understand our needs and fulfill them?

I always thought that our Central Library was one of the best assets of Santa Barbara. Will it regain that title?

