Valley to the Sea Winery Tasting Room Now Open in Santa Barbara  Public Market

Santa Barbara, Calif. – February 4, 2022 – Valley to the Sea Winery, known for its local, balanced wines with ripe fruit aromas and flavors that are easily consumed by novices and connoisseurs alike, has announced the opening of its tasting room in the Santa Barbara Public Market, located at 38 West Victoria Street. Winemaker Jamie Savalleno welcomes guests to the tasting room (m-sun noon to 9/10 *tue closed).

Tasting flights feature red and white grapes from vineyards representing varietals in each of the three temperature regions of the Santa Ynez Valley. Glasses, half and full bottles are available for purchase. Guests will also enjoy wine sensory experiments and educational and experiential wine related events.

Savellano has partnered with food vendors in the Public Market and at venues throughout Santa Barbara. For example, his alliance with Ca Dario has resulted in a pizza customized to pair with three Valley to the Sea wines. Additional wine pairing partnerships are being added weekly.

“Our wines are made in the local styles which have evolved between generations of wine makers and wine lovers.”,Owner, Jamie Savellano.

About Valley to the Sea Winery

Valley to the Sea Winery formed 2019 and opened its tasting room in the Santa Barbara Public Market November 2021. Our winemaker/ owner has been practicing wine making in Santa Ynez Valley for a decade with wineries like Crown Point, Beckmen, Samsara and Alexander and Wayne. His passion is the wines of Santa Ynez Valley.

