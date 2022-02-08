Announcement

Valley to the Sea Winery Tasting Room Now Open in Santa Barbara  Public Market

By Valley to the Sea Winery Tasting Room
Tue Feb 08, 2022 | 8:13am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – February 4, 2022 – Valley to the Sea Winery,  known for its local, balanced wines with ripe fruit aromas and flavors  that are easily consumed by novices and connoisseurs alike, has  announced the opening of its tasting room in the Santa Barbara Public  Market, located at 38 West Victoria Street. Winemaker Jamie Savalleno  welcomes guests to the tasting room (m-sun noon to 9/10 *tue closed). 

Tasting flights feature red and white grapes from vineyards representing  varietals in each of the three temperature regions of the Santa Ynez  Valley. Glasses, half and full bottles are available for purchase. Guests  will also enjoy wine sensory experiments and educational and  experiential wine related events. 

Savellano has partnered with food vendors in the Public Market and at  venues throughout Santa Barbara. For example, his alliance with Ca  Dario has resulted in a pizza customized to pair with three Valley to the  Sea wines. Additional wine pairing partnerships are being added  weekly. 

“Our wines are made in the local styles which have evolved between  generations of wine makers and wine lovers.”,Owner, Jamie Savellano. 

About Valley to the Sea Winery 

Valley to the Sea Winery formed 2019 and opened its tasting room in  the Santa Barbara Public Market November 2021. Our winemaker/ owner has been practicing wine making in Santa Ynez Valley for a  decade with wineries like Crown Point, Beckmen, Samsara and  Alexander and Wayne. His passion is the wines of Santa Ynez Valley. 

For more information about Valley to the Sea Winery, visit our website  and social media:

Website http://www.valleytotheseawinery.com

Instagram: @valley_to_the_sea_winery 

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/valleytotheseawinery

Tue Feb 08, 2022 | 20:32pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/02/08/valley-to-the-sea-winery-tasting-room-now-open-in-santa-barbara-public-market/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.