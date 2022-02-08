Announcement VNA Health Board of Directors Announces CEO Retirement and New Successor

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, February 7, 2022 – VNA Health, California’s third oldest Visiting Nurse Association, and Santa Barbara’s largest nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home healthcare, today announced that Lynda Tanner, RN, MSN will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Kieran Shah, CHPCA will succeed her as President and CEO effective February 14, 2022.

Lynda Tanner | Credit: Paul Wellman

Since last year, the VNA Health Board of Directors has conducted a comprehensive search to identify Tanner’s successor. Shah’s background and experience in hospice care makes him an excellent addition to VNA Health. Shah has held senior leadership positions in strategic growth, business development, operational planning, and process improvement.

“Kieran is a proven leader and team builder with a diverse set of professional skills,” shared Mark Mattingly, VNA Health Board Chair. “Kieran shares the same philosophy of patient-centered care with our Board and Management Team, so we have full confidence that Kieran is the right person to serve as the next leader of VNA Health.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Lynda for her dedicated service to VNA Health for 14 years, first as COO in 2008, and as CEO since 2010,” said Mattingly. “We are grateful for her leadership, and we wish her the all the best in her retirement.”

“It has been an honor for me to work with such an amazing and passionate team,” said Tanner. “Together we have worked diligently to deliver on our agency’s legacy of trusted and compassionate care. It has been a remarkable journey of transformation and growth. We built and opened Serenity House, pressed for legislative change to utilize all the beds in Serenity House, expanded our home health and hospice services, established a Medicare licensed branch office in Santa Ynez Valley, and created a strong culture of safety to sustain the continuity of care through any crises. I am so proud that VNA Health is well prepared to thrive.”

“VNA Health is an incredibly passionate organization serving an amazing community. It is my privilege to be joining such a dedicated team, helping to lead us into our next chapter.” said Shah. “We do such meaningful work. Every success that we have directly translates into betterment for our patients, families, staff, and community. It is my honor to be a part of this continuing legacy.”

Kieran Shah | Credit: Courtesy

Kieran Shah is a nationally recognized leader in Advanced Illness Care operations and Patient Access. He creates strong teams based on trust, accountability, and commitment to the organization’s mission and values. Through innovative approaches to serious illness care, his organizations continue to have a deeper impact with patients and families, within healthcare systems, and with providers.

Prior to VNA Health, Shah served as the Chief Growth Officer with Capital Caring Health, one of the nation’s largest providers of Advanced Illness Care; and he served as the Chief Strategy Officer with the California Hospice Network, and with Hospice of Santa Cruz County. Shah brings 20+ years of strategic leadership, business development, operational planning, innovative contracting, and process improvement. He served as a Steering Committee member for the National Partnership for Hospice Innovation’s (NPHI) Innovation Lab.

Recently, Shah sat on the Board of the Central California Alliance for Health’s Continuous Quality Improvement Committee and served as the End-of-Life Care Thought Leader for the Santa Clara County LTSS Integration Subcommittee, an advisory group to the County Board of Supervisors to improve transitional and facility-based care for seniors across the region. Shah was a previous board member with the California Association of Healthcare Leaders (CAHL / ACHE), and the recipient of the 2016 ACHE Healthcare Executive Regent’s Award.

Kieran Shah resides in Santa Barbara with his wife and partner of eight years, Coriander. On top of his passion for Advanced Illness and End of Life Care, he is an avid sports enthusiast, including supporting his childhood team, Liverpool FC. He is especially fond of Liverpool’s motto, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

ABOUT VNA HEALTH

Founded in 1908, VNA Health is California’s third oldest Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) and continues to be a leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home healthcare, helping patients and their families … live well at home … wherever they reside and call home. VNA Health provides Home Health Care, Palliative Care, Hospice Care, Bereavement Care, and Community Care programs such as the Loan Closet, Music Therapy, Pet Therapy, and We Honor Veterans. VNA Health also offers Serenity House, a home away from home, for hospice patients who need 24/7 in-patient care. VNA Health has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and a 4.5-Star Quality Rating and 4-Star Patient Satisfaction Rating from CMS. Licensed to serve the communities of Santa Barbara County, Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County, the vision of VNA Health is that every person lives with health and dignity.

Add to Favorites