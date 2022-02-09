Announcement New Major County Sheriffs of America Leadership Sworn-in

WASHINGTON – Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) welcomed new leadership during the opening ceremonies of the organization’s 2022 Winter Conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, February 8th.

Seminole County (FL) Sheriff Dennis Lemma and Santa Barbara County (CA) Sheriff Bill Brown were sworn-in as the new president and vice president. They were administered the oath of office by Immediate Past President Peter Koutoujian of Middlesex County, Massachusetts.

Major County Sheriffs of America is a professional law enforcement association comprised of sheriffs’ representing counties or parishes with populations of over a half a million people or employing at least 500 sworn members. MCSA has now grown to more than 110 members, representing an estimated 130 million Americans.

On becoming the President, Lemma said, “it is truly a privilege and an honor to be selected… I believe that the MCSA provides a unique ability to bring together some of the country’s best in law enforcement leadership. When used to its greatest ability, the MCSA provides the greatest opportunity to collaborate and problem solve. I will work to continue to advance the significant initiatives and causes that are most important to member sheriffs and the communities we all serve.”

Sheriff Lemma also thanked Immediate Past President Koutoujian for his leadership over the past two years.

Sheriff Brown previously served as a Regional Representative of MCSA and currently serves as a Commissioner on California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. He is a past president of both the California State Sheriffs’ Association and the California Police Chiefs Association, the only person ever to have filled both of those roles.

“I am humbled and honored to have been elected by my peers to be the Vice President of the Major County Sheriffs of America,” said Sheriff Brown. “I look forward to serving in my new leadership role in the organization that represents America’s largest county sheriffs, and to doing my part to ensure that our collective voice is heard by policymakers on critical crime and public-safety issues that are so important to the communities we protect and serve.”

Joining Sheriffs Lemma and Brown on the Executive Board are:

Vice President of Government Affairs, Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Oakland County, MI

Vice President of Homeland Security, Sheriff Mike Chapman, Loudoun County, VA

Secretary, Sheriff Leon Lott, Richland County, SC

Treasurer, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Pinellas County, FL

Major County Sheriffs of America is divided into four regions. During the Winter Conference, MCSA also welcomed Ventura County (CA) Sheriff Bill Ayub as Region 1 Representative, filling the seat held by Sheriff Brown.

Regional Representatives are:

Region 1, Sheriff Bill Ayub, Ventura County, CA

Region 2: Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant County, TX

Region 3, Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee County, WI

Region 4, Sheriff Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg County, NC

