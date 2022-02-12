Letters An Endorsement

On Saturday, February 5, I was in Los Olivos; my son and family took me there to celebrate my 79th birthday with a wine tasting. We were looking for a parking place, but basically, there were none.

My son, Michael, let us out if the car, and he was going to search for a place. A truck pulled out of a parking spot, and the driver, realizing our dilemma, said he could wait a minute to keep the place for Michael!

Is this for real? What a kind man, poster boy for Los Olivos!

Turns out he is Juan Camarena, running for Sheriff! Wish I could vote thete!

