Suddenly, and almost all at once, several Democrat governors of blue states announce they are ending a number of COVIDd-19 restrictions, including the wearing of masks indoors.

California did the same, but it does not apply to the unvaccinated, and school districts and local municipalities can continue to impose restrictions if they want.

Why the sudden change of heart? Focus groups showed across the board, voters are frustrated over health mandates, have a sense of pessimism about the future, and have a deep desire to return to some sense of normalcy.

So is this political theater and really about the upcoming election in 2022? Looks like it to me.

