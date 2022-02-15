Politics Rebecca Bjork Named Santa Barbara City Administrator City Hall Veteran Brings 33 Years of Government Experience to Job

Rebecca Bjork, a 33-year veteran of Santa Barbara government with a reputation for hyper-efficiency and getting things done, has been appointed city administrator. City Hall’s top post was previously occupied by Paul Casey, who stepped down last fall. Bjork had served in an interim role since.

Rebecca Bjork | Credit: Courtesy

“We are pleased to appoint Rebecca Bjork to the role of City Administrator,” said Mayor Randy Rowse in a statement. “Her performance in the interim capacity has been accomplished and progressive and we have every confidence that her experience, management skills, and dedication will continue to be an asset to the City of Santa Barbara.”

Prior to her appointment, Bjork served as the interim community development director, and before that spent five years as Public Works director. Earlier in her career, Bjork also served as Water Resources manager. She holds a BA in biology and environmental studies from Grinnell College and an MPA from Cal State Northridge.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve the community in the role of City Administrator,” Bjork said in a statement. “We have exciting opportunities and challenges facing us in the coming years. I’m very fortunate to be supported by City employees who provide the public with exemplary service, on all levels.”

Prior to his departure, Casey was earning an annual salary of approximately $290,000. Bjork’s salary has not yet been announced.

