Sports San Marcos Boys’ Soccer Eliminated From Division 1 Playoffs by Aliso Niguel Two Second Half Goals by Aliso Niguel Doom San Marcos

Unbeaten Aliso Niguel imposed its will in the second half and eliminated Channel League champion San Marcos with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night at Warkentin Stadium.

The visiting Wolverines went undefeated on their way to a CIF-SS Division 2 championship last season and shook off a spirited first half by San Marcos to stay on track to accomplish the same feat in Division 1 this season.

“There’s a reason why we’re undefeated two years in a row and that’s what we’re going for right now,” said Aliso Niguel coach Randy Dodge. “We’re in the quarterfinals and we’re excited about it.”

San Marcos was left wondering what could have been after several golden goal-scoring opportunities came up empty in the first half. The Royals controlled possession, but could not solve Aliso Niguel’s 6’ 5” goalkeeper Steele Arlasky and came away with nothing to show for it.

“Our inability to convert in those moments was maybe the difference in the game,” said San Marcos coach Paul McLean. “They are very good at kicking the ball far and throwing the ball far so it was like defending 40 set pieces.”

Aliso Niguel broke the scoreless tie in the 67th minute when Mikhail Feoktistov, survived a scrum of bodies in the box, rebounded the ball after multiple deflections and a goal line clearance by San Marcos defender Justin Hess and converted into an empty net.

“I had just subbed him in literally 15 seconds before that because the guy up top was tired,” Dodge said. “He’s a man as a senior and he made something happen.”

The goal seemed to take some wind out of the San Marcos sails as the Royals chased the game, but failed to put together solid scoring chances down the stretch.

With time running out in the 78th minute San Marcos earned a deep throw in but it was cut out by the Aliso Niguel defense and Sawyer Sachen exploded down field on a one-man counter attack. After blowing past the final San Marcos defender, Sachen placed a right-footed shot into the back of the net increasing the Aliso Niguel lead to 2-0.

With the victory the Wolverines advance to the CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinals where they will take on Huntington Beach, which defeated San Clemente via penalty kicks.

Boys Basketball Scores

CIF-SS Division 2A

Thousand Oaks 71, San Marcos 55

CIF-SS Division 3A

Bishop Diego 58, John Burroughs 50

CIF-SS Division 4A

Western (Anaheim) 48, Cate 47 (OT)

Dos Pueblos 78, Faith Baptist 62

Add to Favorites