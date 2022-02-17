Letters Disappointed

Gone are the days when our Santa Barbara community can enjoy a simple, no-fuss, relaxing breakfast or lunch overlooking the ocean on East Beach.

I’ve lived in Santa Barbara over 40 years and have enjoyed what was once called The Gull’s Nest, then the East Beach Grill, with great appreciation. Unfortunately, this well-loved establishment is now owned by Reunion Kitchen, a place that is in stark contrast to many of the eating establishments that have worked hard to keep their prices reasonable and their service warm and friendly.

I had looked forward to trying the Reunion Kitchen, hoping it would honor the hospitality of the East Beach Grill, but instead I was sorely disappointed. Their website says it “doesn’t take same-day reservations,” even though I was attempting to reserve a table the prior day. When I telephoned the restaurant on two occasions, all I got was a recorded message saying “the mailbox was full.” And today I learned the restaurant would not accommodate a party of seven celebrating a friend’s very special birthday. A poor business model on all counts.

I have no interest in supporting this restaurant and will instead continue to frequent Shoreline Café, Shoals Restaurant, and the Boathouse where the Santa Barbara community is not only valued but welcomed.

