Announcement El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park is Now Open Daily

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – Ahead of the long holiday weekend, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation has announced that El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, located at 123 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, California, 93101, will be open to the public seven (7) days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (62+) and free for SBTHP Advocates (members), SNAP/EBT & CalFresh cards, and children under the age of 16.

For more information, please call (805) 965-0093 or visit sbthp.org/presidio for more information.

El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park • Casa de la Guerra • Santa Inés Mission Mills • Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101-2215 • (805) 965-0093 • sbthp.org

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA TRUST FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) stewards the past and present of the Presidio Neighborhood and inspires preservation advocacy throughout the County in order to create a more vibrant community. SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, Santa Barbara’s 18th century birthplace, under an agreement with California State Parks. In addition to portions of the Spanish fort, El Presidio SHP includes the Alhecama Theatre (1925) and the campus of the Santa Barbara School of the Arts, and Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens (1947) the last visible connection to Santa Barbara’s Chinatown. The organization also operates Casa de la Guerra, the 1820’s adobe home of Presidio Comandante José de la Guerra, and the Santa Inés Mission Mills near Solvang, CA. SBTHP produces dozens of community and school programs throughout the year to provide access to these special historic places. SBTHP is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; learn more at sbthp.org.

Add to Favorites