Fire Shuts Down Northbound 101 in Carpinteria

Northbound Traffic Being Diverted at Bailard Avenue Due to Fire Along 5700 Block of Via Real on Saturday

A fire burning beneath a bridge along Highway 101 shutdown northbound freeway traffic through Carpinteria Saturday evening. | Credit: Montecito Fire
By
Sat Feb 19, 2022 | 7:31pm

[Update 7:45 p.m.] According to California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page, fire flares up when fire crews use water. There have been no evacuations, but authorities are keeping vehicles from proceeding northbound.

[Original Story] A fire reported early Saturday evening beneath a bridge along the northbound Highway 101 has closed down the freeway, with northbound traffic being diverted at Bailard Avenue.

The fire was first reported at 5:55 p.m. along the 5700 block of Via Real in Carpinteria, according to Montecito Fire, which is assisting the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department at the scene.

California Highway Patrol reports that the fire is believed to be coming from a manhole cover, though other reports indicate it could possibly be coming from a gas pipe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sun Feb 20, 2022 | 07:41am
https://www.independent.com/2022/02/19/fire-shuts-down-northbound-101-in-carpinteria/

