Letters

Color Me ADU

By Gray Blacks, S.B.
Wed Mar 02, 2022 | 2:55pm

Regarding your dog of a different color column: I own a granny flat on the Mesa, a 400-square-foot studio with bath and wet bar; I have rented it for some 45 years. In the “old” days, the city regulators would hassle me from time to time. For example, once, they made me remove the shower in the bathroom. Today in 2022, a more sophisticated populace would opine that The City should not get involved in such matters. In short, it is government overreach

Vacation rentals that supposedly cause the Empty House Syndrome can and should be classified with the ADU’s “granny flat syndrome.” The city government should not get involved. The notion that vacation rentals can obliterate the skyline (oh no, not the skyline!) falls under the same overreach as removing a shower from a studio room.

Thu Mar 03, 2022 | 01:39am
https://www.independent.com/2022/03/02/color-me-adu/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.