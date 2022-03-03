Drink Save Water, Drink Biodynamic Wine in Solvang on March 6 Wildling Museum Hosts Author Florencia Ramirez and Winemaker Steve Beckmen

While it’s obvious that food requires water to grow, many consumers fail to understand how their grocery store shopping habits can impact conservation efforts at farms and ranches across the country. Author Florencia Ramirez detailed those connections in her 2017 book Eat Less Water, which argues that our own kitchens hold the key to sustainable water solutions, and she’s bringing her message to the Wildling Museum in Solvang this Sunday, March 6, at 3 p.m.

As the kick-off to a year-long series focused on climate issues, Ramirez — who is a researcher at the University of Chicago and lives in Oxnard — will be discussing her work and speaking to Steve Beckmen of Beckmen Vineyards, who was one of the first winemakers in California to start farming biodynamically. After the talk, Beckmen will be pouring some of his wines and Ramirez will be hosting an environmentally minded pop-up shop for attendees.

Tickets are $20 or $15 for members. See wildlingmuseum.org/news/florencia-ramirez-eat-less-water, email info@wildlingmuseum.org, or call (805) 688-1082.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites