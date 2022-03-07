Santa Barbara Community Formation Commission Request Community Feedback Via Survey on Their Draft Recommendation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – After almost a year of work, the Santa Barbara Community Formation Commission (CFC) has developed a draft framework to create a civilian oversight system for the Santa Barbara Police Department. The CFC would like to share this draft with the Santa Barbara community to review and gather feedback via a now open online/paper survey.

“Community outreach is the key to community buy-in. Processes like this do not work without your input. The Community Formation Commission has worked diligently and thoughtfully to develop a civilian oversight model for the City of Santa Barbara. Over the next few weeks, we look forward to hearing from you and using that feedback to finalize our recommendation for City Council.” – Gabe Escobedo, Chair of the Community Formation Commission

The survey was developed in collaboration with the CFC and the Center for Court Innovation (CCI) and will be available from March 3rd, 2022 to 11:59 pm on March 22nd, 2022. The CFC will offer paper surveys upon request for those without access to the internet.

The surveys are completely anonymous. All questions are optional and demographic information will be requested on a voluntary basis. Information gathered through the Community Survey will be analyzed and reported on in aggregate by the CFC consultants at the CCI in a memo that will be available to the Santa Barbara community. The Commission will use the community’s feedback to further refine the draft recommendations before they are presented to the City Council in April 2022

The CFC is grateful to the community for taking the time to provide their feedback. Once the survey is completed on March 22nd, 2022 the data will be reviewed by the CFC and the commission will apply the data to the draft to send to the Santa Barbara City Council for approval.

Please fill out the CFC Survey:

English-Language Survey

Spanish-Language Survey

CFC Community Outreach Survey FAQs

About the Community Formation Commission

The Santa Barbara City Council has established the Community Formation Commission (CFC) to guide the creation of a civilian police review system. The CFC has explored different civilian police review systems, existing and new police accountability systems, and the specific needs of Santa Barbara’s many communities. The CFC has also reviewed the Santa Barbara Police Department’s existing standards and protocols. Following the examination of these issues within the context of Santa Barbara’s specific needs and systems, the CFC will make recommendations to the City Council for the creation of a civilian oversight system in Santa Barbara. To learn more go to www.santabarbaraca.gov.