Fire Breaks out in Santa Barbara Homeless Encampment Near Highway 101 and State Street
No Injuries Reported, Cause of Fire Currently Under Investigation
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire on the evening of March 7, near Highway 101 and the southbound State Street off-ramp. The fire started near the site of a multi-person homeless encampment.
At least five fire trucks responded to the call of the fire, which burned in an area of about 100 by 50 feet. No structures were in the vicinity of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
