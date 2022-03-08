Fire Breaks out in Santa Barbara Homeless Encampment Near Highway 101 and State Street

No Injuries Reported, Cause of Fire Currently Under Investigation

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire on the evening of March 7, near Highway 101 and the southbound State Street off-ramp. The fire started near the site of a multi-person homeless encampment.

At least five fire trucks responded to the call of the fire, which burned in an area of about 100 by 50 feet. No structures were in the vicinity of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Homeless Camp fire. SBC and STB on scene of a homeless encampment on fire. Hwy 101 SB at State Street. 100×50 spot burning in brush and trees. 5 engines on scene. No injuries reported. Under investigation. Traffic restrictions in the area. pic.twitter.com/Ctra4BITMm — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 8, 2022

