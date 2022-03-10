Courage, Bravery, Hope

We fervently affirm our admiration for the courageous Ukrainian resisters who, inspired by their resolute president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have taken up arms to help the Ukrainian army repel their country’s unprovoked invasion by the Russian army.

We also express profound admiration for the bravery of each Russian citizen, who, despite the certainty of swift arrest and harsh imprisonment, poured onto the streets in cities across their country to protest their president’s decision to order a horrific act of war against its sovereign neighbor.

We support your courage, bravery, and hope.

We pray for your survival and stand in solidarity with your desire for peace and freedom.