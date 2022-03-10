Outside the grocery store today, I met an interesting fellow. He was old, in ill health, in a wheelchair, wrapped in a not very clean nor warm blanket. I bought him a pound of string cheese packets (they keep fairly well and carry a fair amount of calories) and a bunch of bananas and a few bucks. More than anything he seemed to just want to talk to another human. He was articulate, seemingly well educated, not drunk — just very old and lonely, a forgotten probably once viable member of society, now isolated and ignored, just basically waiting to die, alone in his wheelchair.

This country needs to change. Is this what waits for many of us?