Physical Altercation Between Students Places La Colina Junior High on a Shelter Protocol

[Updated: Tue., Oct. 22, 2024, 6:08 p.m.] The Santa Barbara Police Department released a statement about the incident at Alta Vista Alternative High School on Tuesday evening, clarifying that multiple high school juvenile students from Alta Vista Alternative High School were involved in what they described as a gang-related fight that sent one student to the hospital and landed another in police custody.

Police responded to the La Colina Junior High Campus on Foothill Road at 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, and “officers quickly established a perimeter” while the school implemented a shelter in place protocol for both campuses, according to a statement from the SBPD. Two juveniles were seen leaving campus after school staff intervened, according to the statement, and were later found nearby in the 700 block of Cieneguitas Rd.

Santa Barbara City Fire and AMR treated the juvenile victim, who was transported to Cottage Hospital with moderate non-life-threatening injuries. The primary juvenile suspect was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a knife on a school campus, and a crime committed in furtherance of a criminal street gang.

“It should be noted that the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara Unified School District work collaboratively throughout the year on school safety protocols and communication, which greatly assisted in the quick resolution of the public safety incident,” the statement said.

[Original Story] On Tuesday afternoon, La Colina Junior High was placed on a brief shelter protocol following a fight on campus.

Two students were involved in a physical altercation during lunchtime at Alta Vista Alternative High School, which shares a campus with La Colina, according to the Santa Barbara Unified School District. The fight was “immediately broken up,” the district said. However, one student was injured and needed medical attention, and the other fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment while police searched for the other student, who was later apprehended off-campus. La Colina was placed on a shelter protocol for 40 minutes while police looked for the missing student.

“At no time was there a threat to the campus, and thankfully staff intervened immediately,” the district said in a statement. It continued that “student safety is very important to all staff members … and we take this matter seriously.”

In response to similar incidents, school staff contact and meet with each student’s parent or guardian to inform them of the incident and address each student’s specific needs, as well as follow discipline procedures per district policies, according to the statement.

“Every S.B. Unified school has an established safety plan and standard response protocols that contribute to maintaining a safe learning environment for our students when emergency incidents occur,” the district said.