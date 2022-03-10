Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Announces 2022 Theme

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Plans for the return of The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration parade and festival are a “go” for 2022.

Summer Solstice is excited to announce the theme for the 2022 Solstice Parade: SHINE! This year, the 48th annual Solstice Parade will begin at Noon on June 25th, Solstice Workshop will open to the public on May 11 at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW). The Solstice Festival will take place in Alameda Park, June 24th & 25th. To stay updated, join our mailing list by registering here: http:///www.solsticeparade.com/stay-updated, connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SBSolstice or visit our website at http://www.solsticeparade.com

The annual poster and t-shirt contest is now open to entries! This could be your year to SHINE! We invite artists in the community to submit artwork (limit 2 submissions per artist) that represents the 2022 Solstice Celebration theme “SHINE”. This year’s deadline for submissions is Friday, April 8th, at 5 pm. Please submit a .jpg of your work to solstice@solsticeparade.com before the April 8th deadline. Submissions will be exhibited on Facebook for public voting. Final selection will be made on April 15th, by a community panel in combination with the public votes. Artwork must be family friendly and appropriate for public marketing purposes. A $250 honorarium will be awarded to the artist for the chosen artwork. The winner’s image will appear on posters, t-shirts and social media posts during the 2022 season.

For more information email solstice@solsticeparade.com or visit our website.

It takes a village to create the Summer Solstice Workshop, Parade and Festival. To make that happen, there is a paid staff of artists-in-residence who work with the community to build the floats, make costumes and masks, plus paid staff who organize the logistics, along with volunteers and participants who all work together from now until after the parade and festival. Solstice is currently looking for Festival Assistants, Volunteer Coordinator, Registrar, Assistant Program Director, Workshop Technical Assistants, Special Project Assistants, Parade Monitors and Artists in Residence.

In addition to staff positions and volunteering there are festival opportunities for musicians as well as food, arts and crafts and non-profit booths and specialty sponsor booths.

For more details, visit our website at: http://www.solsticeparade.com

Summer Solstice Celebration 2022 parade and festival will be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government health agencies or CDC recommendations.

Summer Solstice is a 501(c)3 non-profit, supporting the community through the arts.