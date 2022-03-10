Letters

Was Hancock Wrong?

By Allen DeForrest, Santa Ynez
Thu Mar 10, 2022 | 4:21pm

Larry David made a humorous Super Bowl commercial. Playing John Hancock, he asks “No King? The people vote for a President? Even the stupid people vote?” Hancock grapples with others to tear the Constitution to pieces. It’s funny and we laugh.

Take a moment to digest the fact this conversation actually took place. Article II of the Constitution created the Electoral College Vote. Our Founders did not trust ordinary citizens to elect a President. 

This is a roadblock to true democracy. We need enough states to adopt the process of sending electors to Congress based solely on the popular vote to equal 270 electoral votes.

