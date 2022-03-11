Dos Pueblos High School Foundation Seeks to Raise $50,000 at Inaugural ROUND UP Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

March 11, 2022 Goleta, California – Tickets to the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation inaugural ROUND UP event scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 went on sale this month. The ROUND UP, which will take place at the Frog Bar & Grill at the Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta, has a goal of raising $50,000 to help supplement funding for Dos Pueblos High School through business and community partnerships.

“We are so excited to be able to do an in-person event! There are so many school programs we want to support this year, so we hope to host over 200 community supporters at the ROUND UP,” stated Rechelle Ringer, President of The DPHS Foundation.

The ROUND UP event includes options for participation in a golf tournament, dinner, and live and silent auctions, as well as live entertainment and dancing. Funds raised will be turned into grants supporting initiatives such as curriculum enhancements, special projects, facilities improvements and campus beautification, with a primary goal of benefiting all DPHS students.

Local favorite, John Palminteri will be the Master of Ceremonies, and professional auctioneer, Alicia Williams will preside over the live auction. Attendees can choose to attend both the golf tournament and the ROUND UP event, or pick one or the other.

Corporate sponsors for the event include Carpe Data, American Riviera Bank, Mullen & Henzell, Taylor Farms, Justina Pham DDS, Folded Hills Winery Ranch Farmstead, Union Bank, CAmino Real Marketplace, Community West Bank, Smart & Final, The Towbes Group, and White & Grube Orthodontists.

“Support from community businesses has been amazing. We have almost 100 donated silent and live auction items and have already raised over $17,000 thanks to our corporate sponsors,” said Ms. Ringer, “Tickets are on sale now through March 29 but we hope to sell out before then!”

Details about the ROUND UP event can be found at DPHSFoundation.org.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The DPHS Foundation was founded in 2015 and provides strategic guidance and funding for projects that enhance school facilities as well as supporting all Dos Pueblos students to excel and achieve excellence in academics and extracurricular endeavors. The Foundation is committed to helping raise needed funds to continue to improve the public high school experience and to help bridge the gap between public school funding and the true cost of a comprehensive and high-quality education. Recent projects include the new Charger Patio project and Tile Wall murals to honor the classes of 2020 and 2021.

The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation is a non-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Tax ID# 47-5229640.

Dos Pueblos High School Foundation

www.dphsfoundation.org