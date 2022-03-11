Partnership Provides Pop-Up Laundry Services in Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: Current Initiatives (Current) will wash and dry approximately 250 loads of laundry at no cost for area residents needing an emotional boost Saturday through its Laundry Project program. Organizers expect to clean roughly a TON of socks, sheets, towels, pants, shirts, blankets and anything else machine-washable!

Jushi Holdings, Inc. is the partnering sponsor with volunteers from Beyond/Hello assisting with laundry services. This is the second Laundry Project event in Santa Barbara since Current and Jushi partnered to provide clean laundry to the community.

The Laundry Project brings renewed hope to thousands of people nationwide by providing the funds and cleaning products necessary to wash and dry laundry for anyone in-need by creating a caring space at the laundromat.

Since 2008, the Laundry Project has washed more than 219,000 loads of laundry for over 21,000 families, in 840 laundry service projects nationwide. Contributions from the community are always appreciated and donations of detergent, quarters (rolls of $10), garbage bags, coloring books, crayons, fabric softener and laundry baskets are continuously in-need.

WHY: Clean laundry is not just an on-going financial burden for many families but is also a contributing factor to overall health and wellness. The Laundry Project is committed to doing what they can to bolster one’s well-being by easing the financial burden for those forced to choose between feeding their family or cleaning their clothes.

WHEN: Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

WHERE: Wash & Fun Laundromat, 1331 San Andres Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

WHO: Current Initiatives is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization incorporated in Florida that started with young adults committed to educating others on current social initiatives and then mobilizing them to bring about change. Current establishes community groups for awareness and education and organizes local initiatives such as the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project and Affordable Christmas. To learn more about Current Initiatives, visit www.EngagetheCurrent.org, or view photos of past Laundry Projects at www.LaundrybyCurrent.org.