More Like This

Thanks for publishing the recent op-ed “ Rooftop Solar Is Critical to a Clean Energy future .” As I long-time (15 year) solar homeowner who recently had battery storage installed, I appreciate that the authors pointed out that solar homeowners are providing power back to the grid at peak times while paying for grid services just like everyone else.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.