Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County at 100 Acres, 20 Percent Contained

The Hollister Fire was at 100 acres and 20 percent containment as of Sunday morning. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department

As of Sunday morning, about 250 firefighters have been dispatched to the 100-acre brush fire that broke out among the ravines of Hollister Ranch, one of Santa Barbara County’s most iconic coastal surfing Shangri-Las. The fire is currently considered 20 percent contained. An evacuation order went into effect late Saturday afternoon for the area between Alegria Canyon and Agua Caliente Canyon north of Hollister Ranch Road

According to county fire officials, the fire came to their attention late Saturday morning, and to date the occupants of at least 30 ranch properties have been ordered to evacuate. No properties have been reported damaged. But with winds gusting at 30 miles an hour, anything can change.

Firefighters have at their disposal four fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters to combat the fire, but if and when they get airborne depends on wind safety conditions.

The 14,000-acre Hollister Ranch has long embodied the most idealized, if still imperfect, replication of the California Coast, still defiantly resistant to state public access laws that would allow members of the public to enjoy the ranch’s fabled beaches along with the former rock stars, reclusive millionaires, surf lovers, and bona fide cattle ranchers who regard the ranch as either their home or their home away from home.

For the latest updates on the Hollister Fire, see readsbc.org.