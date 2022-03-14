Hollister Fire Evacuation Order Lifted
Santa Barbara County Fire at Hollister Ranch 50 Percent Contained
As of Sunday evening, the Hollister Fire was at 50 percent containment, and the acreage held overnight at 100 acres. The mandatory evacuation order for Hollister Ranch was lifted on Monday morning.
The fire was first reported at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, propelled downslope by winds gusting up to 30 mph. The canyons between Alegria and Agua Caliente canyons were in the greatest danger, and at least 30 homes were placed under the initial evacuation order. The cause of the fire is unknown.
High winds continue to keep aircraft grounded. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Keep up with Hollister Fire updates here.
