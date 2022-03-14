Hollister Fire Evacuation Order Lifted

As of Sunday evening, the Hollister Fire was at 50 percent containment, and the acreage held overnight at 100 acres. The mandatory evacuation order for Hollister Ranch was lifted on Monday morning.

The fire was first reported at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, propelled downslope by winds gusting up to 30 mph. The canyons between Alegria and Agua Caliente canyons were in the greatest danger, and at least 30 homes were placed under the initial evacuation order. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Hollister Fire was first reported at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. | Credit: S.B. County Fire Department

High winds continue to keep aircraft grounded. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Keep up with Hollister Fire updates here.

Fire Behavior on Hollister Fire. This fire behavior is not typical of a fire in March. Please be fire aware and limit opportunities for fires to start. For more info on wildfire preparedness go to https://t.co/EhDNA9KZp7 pic.twitter.com/zf2M1o8ntE — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 13, 2022

