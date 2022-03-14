Wildfire

Hollister Fire Evacuation Order Lifted

Santa Barbara County Fire at Hollister Ranch 50 Percent Contained

Credit: Daniel Bertucelli/S.B. County Fire Department
Mon Mar 14, 2022 | 11:21am

As of Sunday evening, the Hollister Fire was at 50 percent containment, and the acreage held overnight at 100 acres. The mandatory evacuation order for Hollister Ranch was lifted on Monday morning.

The fire was first reported at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, propelled downslope by winds gusting up to 30 mph. The canyons between Alegria and Agua Caliente canyons were in the greatest danger, and at least 30 homes were placed under the initial evacuation order. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Hollister Fire was first reported at around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. | Credit: S.B. County Fire Department

High winds continue to keep aircraft grounded. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Keep up with Hollister Fire updates here.

Mon Mar 14, 2022 | 18:39pm
