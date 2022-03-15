Girls Rock SB + Amplify Announces Partnership with ZADIG&VOLTAIRE for Women’s History Month 2022

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

{Santa Barbara, CA} – March 10, 2022 – Girls Rock SB + Amplify Founder and Exec. Director Jen Baron is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with ZADIG&VOLTAIRE, the iconic Parisian ready-to-wear and accessories brand, for Women’s History Month. For the entire month of March, ZADIG&VOLTAIRE USA is supporting Girls Rock SB + Amplify by contributing 10% of proceeds for every full-price purchase made from its boutiques and online store.

Syryn Records, a youth-run record label and internship program offering teen girls and young women a safe and empowering entrée into the music industry, is the primary Girls Rock SB + Amplify program benefitting from the funds. Syryn provides a judgment-free, inclusive platform for young artists’ voices to be heard while amplifying their experience of musical expression.

“We are thrilled with ZADIG&VOLTAIRE’s commitment to Girls Rock SB + Amplify,” states Baron. “There is great synergy between the brand and our programs, which have empowered over 11,000 girls, women, and gender-expansive people around the world through music education, creative arts, community, and positive mentorship since 2012.”

“Art and creation are motors of life. It was natural and important for us at ZADIG&VOLTAIRE to support the work of Girls Rock SB + Amplify during Women’s History Month — to empower young people to move forward in life and lift them up with music.” – Cecilia Bönström, Artistic Director at ZADIG&VOLTAIRE.

For the campaign, ZADIG&VOLTAIRE tapped Girls Rock SB + Amplify artist partners Zella Day, Ezinma, Louise Post of Veruca Salt, and Nicole Fiorentino of The Smashing Pumpkins, along with Girls Rock SB + Amplify youth program participants Heaven Lee (she/her), Ciel Choi (they/them), Mihret Knuth (she/her), and Charley Mae Wilson (she/her). Together, they modeled the ZADIG&VOLTAIRE ‘Bella’ t-shirt that so perfectly encapsulates Girls Rock SB + Amplify’s mission with the words “Girls Can Do Anything” inscribed on the front. Other notable Girls Rock SB + Amplify mentors include Shirley Manson of Garbage, Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches, Nik West, and Tegan and Sara.

The ‘Bella’ t-shirt retails for $98 USD. It is available now in black and white at ZADIG&VOLTAIRE stores worldwide and zadig-et-voltaire.com.

About Girls Rock SB + Amplify

The mission of Girls Rock SB + Amplify is to empower girls, women, and gender-expansive humans through music education, the creative arts, community, and positive mentorship. Our vision is to provide a safe, diverse, and inclusive space to youth. We envision an equitable world that celebrates creativity, embraces authenticity, and values all voices.

Since 2012, Girls Rock SB + Amplify has been a pillar of support for 11,000+ participants worldwide, compassionately guiding them through creative instruction and eye-opening electives so they walk away from our programs with a newfound trust in their authentic voice, as well as the self-confidence to pursue their own potential. Our programs are designed to use music and arts instruction as a skill-building vehicle in which participants ultimately learn how to build safe spaces to be seen, feel connected with their community, and become resilient leaders.

About ZADIG&VOLTAIRE

Founded in 1997 by Thierry Gillier and under the creative direction of Cecilia Bönström, ZADIG&VOLTAIRE has become a globally recognized brand that epitomizes the rocker-chic style of its Parisian heritage. The brand has 400 stores worldwide in over 40 countries.