Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Hires and Congratulates Recently Promoted Staff Members

Santa Barbara, Calif. – On Monday, March 14, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office welcomed five new hires and congratulated six recently promoted staff members. The ceremony celebrating important career milestones was held at the Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau and was attended by family, friends, colleagues and mentors.

Sheriff Brown began the ceremony by welcoming five new professional staff including Utility Worker Isaac Barbosa, Storekeeper Cameron Glasgow, Computer System Specialist Jose Alvarez, Administrative Office Professional Lourdes Cortez, and Human Resources Manager Melissa Macias.

Next, Sheriff Brown congratulated promotees and shared leadership lessons from General and President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He encouraged Sheriff’s Office leadership to be gentle in manner and strong in deed, be a navigator- not an instigator; know what you don’t know, don’t let it go to your head, take the long view, never attack people personally, and be the chief morale-booster. Sheriff Brown said, “Dwight Eisenhower never worked in the business sector, or in law enforcement, but his leadership principles, cultivated in war and then expressed in the Oval Office, provide a road map for every manager, entrepreneur, and chief executive today.”

Professional staff promotions included Financial Office Professional Senior Margaret Santamaria, Sheriff’s Accountant Dannielle Montelongo, and Forensics Supervisor Michael Ullemeyer. Jeffrey DeOrnellas was promoted to Sheriff’s Sergeant. Jarrett Morris was promoted to Sheriff’s Lieutenant and is assigned to Isla Vista Foot Patrol. Brad Welch was promoted to Sheriff’s Commander and is assigned to South County Operations Division. Each of the Sheriff’s Office sworn staff members refreshed their oath of office, and all honorees were presented with a certificate of appointment by Sheriff Brown.

If you or someone you know is interested in a career in law enforcement- please visit SBSheriff.org for more information on how to join our team.