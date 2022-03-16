Tony Hawk Documentary to Benefit Direct Relief in Ukraine

A soon-to-be-released HBO documentary about famed professional skateboarder Tony Hawk is raising money for humanitarian relief in war-torn Ukraine by raffling off access to an advance screening and afterparty on March 30 in Los Angeles.

One winner will get two tickets to the screening of Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, plus the afterparty, a pro-stacked skateboard demonstration, and a hotel room for the night.

Half of the proceeds from the raffle sweepstakes will be donated to Santa Barbara–based nonprofit Direct Relief, now sending emergency aid to Ukraine. Neighboring Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine on February 22. Since then, Direct Relief, responding to calls from Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, has donated more than $10 million in medical aid, including insulin, IV fluids, medication, medic packs, and triage supplies for mass-casualty events, among other items.

Sweepstakes entry is open until 11:59 p.m. on March 19; the drawing date is March 22.

The remainder of the proceeds will help The Skatepark Project — a nonprofit founded by Hawk in 2002 — continue its mission to help underserved communities build public skateparks.

Hawk grew up skating the Del Mar Skate Ranch in San Diego County and joined the Santa Barbara–based Powell-Peralta Bones Brigade team in 1980. The company turned him pro in 1982, and he went on to dominate the contest circuit throughout the decade and eventually became one of skateboarding’s very few household names.

For sweepstake entries and to watch the trailer, go to theskateparkproject.rallyup.com/hawk-hbo-screening/Campaign/Details.

