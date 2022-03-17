Productivity Playbook

Efficiency expert and Simply 805 columnist Sara Caputo talks to us about her unique and rewarding line of work.

Sara Caputo | Credit: Courtesy

How did you become a productivity consultant? I have had my business for more than 16 years. Back when I started, I was more of a professional organizer, which quickly turned into working with more and more business offices, which in turn evolved into a full-on consulting and coaching business centered around workplace efficiency and business coaching. I support people in finding the right structures and systems to support their growth and goals. It’s part workplace therapist, part workflow trainer, part business consultant. I love the variety and the fact that I get to use my natural strengths to support people in all kinds of ways.

What are the most challenging and gratifying aspects of what you do? The most challenging aspect is that I am only one person and can only take on so much. The most gratifying is that I get to see the progress people make and support small businesses and teams in hitting their goals — it’s super cool!

What’s a recent success story you can share? I work with a firm in Ventura, and during our year-end wrap up, they shared with me that since we’ve started working together by creating more structure (which ultimately creates more accountability) and putting systems in place, they had their best year ever!

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.