Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival 2022

(Santa Barbara, CA) – The 2022 Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival is back for the first time post-pandemic with a whole new vibe. This year’s Covid friendly, two-day event, held at the Community Arts Workshop space (CAW) – 631 Garden Street in downtown Santa Barbara- features a captivating surf cinema lineup and live local music with indoor and outdoor activities that allow for ample space in a more immersive, engaging experience.

We’re proud to announce our official selection of films for the 2022 SBSFF:

Feature film selections: “Searching for Tom Curren”, the 25-year remastered release, by Sonny Miller, “Waterman” by Isaac Halasima, “Snapt 4” by Logan Dulien, “Morning of the Earth”, 50th year anniversary remastered in 4K, by Albert Falzon, and “Birth of the Endless Summer” by Richard Yelland

Short film selections: “93 Letters from Marge” by Heather Hudson, “RE-MOTE: The Lost Reels” by Albert Falzon, “Art Form” by Matt Kleiner, and “805 Presents: Beautiful Silence” featuring Nate Tyler.

SBSFF will kick-off Friday afternoon (March 18) with happy hour at 4:00 pm, presented by Nosotros Tequila, and live music by the folk-rock band, Uncle Uncle, followed by 6:30 pm and 7:50 pm showings.

Saturday features a full-day line-up. 10:00 am – 1:30 pm is our Grom Program, with a short film sponsored by Surf Happens, and a live performance from the kids’ band Wombo Combo.

On both days we invite our guests to come out to enjoy the all-day, live, musical performances including an acoustic set by Albatross, Ukulele music by Annalie Ilagan, and music by Denny Aaberg and Simone Reddingius, our extraordinary film line-up, and happy hour presented by Nosotros Tequila.

Explore art in multiple mediums, including a large format exhibition of the works by Albert Falzon. Taste specially crafted artisan food & drinks, cruise through our open-air market with local vendors & sponsor activations, and get to know our nonprofits.

In line with our missions to benefit the community, our silent auction and raffle proceeds will benefit our three partner non-profits: The Surf Happens Foundation, Heal the Ocean, and Surfrider.

Purchase tickets and view the full schedule at: www.SantaBarbaraSurfFilmFestival.com

Single Day, Two-Day, VIP, and Grom Program Tickets Available.

Follow us on social media @SBsurffilmfest and join our email list on the SBSFF website to hear more event details as they are released.

SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY, March 18th

4:00 PM Nosotros Tequila Happy Hour

4:30 PM Music by Uncle Uncle

6:00 PM 805 Presents: Beautiful Silence featuring Nate Tyler – Short Film Selection

6:30 PM RE-MOTE: The Lost Reels – Short Film Selection

7:10 PM Live music by Albatross (acoustic set)

7:50 PM Searching for Tom Curren – Feature Film Selection

9:00 PM Live Music – TBD

SATURDAY, March 19th

10:00 AM Grom Program – Tickets Sold Separately

10:30 AM ▪︎ Surf Happens- Short Film

11:30 AM ▪︎ Wombo Combo, Youth Band

12:00 PM ▪︎ Snapt 4- Feature Film Selection

2:00 PM Birth of the Endless Summer – Feature Film Selection

4:00 PM Nosotros Tequila Happy Hour and Live music by: Annalie Ilagan

4:30 PM 93 Letters from Marge – Short Film Selection

5:15 PM Live music by Denny Aaberg and Simone Reddingius

6:00 PM Waterman – Feature Film Selection

8:00 PM Art Form – Short Film Selection

8:15 PM Morning of the Earth – Feature Film Selection

Our 2022 Sponsors Include:

Visit Santa Barbara, Firestone, Nosotros Tequila, Glasshouse, Pro Farms, Surf Happens, Waiakea, High Seas Mead, Oil Slick, Sunstone, and Montecito Gourmet.

Non-Profit Partners:

Surf Happens Foundation

The Surf Happens Foundation raises funds to provide scholarships and free surf programs to deserving youngsters in partnership with Surf Happens Surf School. Improving lives by sharing the joy of surfing and inspiring ocean stewardship. We strive to build a natural connection to the sea for every person we teach – and we create the foundation for a healthy lifestyle. We believe human beings must be stewards of our environment and we are students to respect and protect our natural resources.

Heal the Ocean

From capping leaking oil wells to Styrofoam recycling and cleanup orders, HTO is a non-profit organization that fights for a cleaner Ocean for all. Heal the Ocean focuses on wastewater infrastructure – sewers and septic systems – as well as Ocean dumping practices that have contributed to ocean pollution. We are focused on Santa Barbara County, but our methods are now serving as a model for other coastal

communities across the country.

Surfrider

Surfrider works to keep the oceans in Santa Barbara and the surrounding community clean by doing clean-ups, working with restaurants to make them more sustainable, informing the community on how to be more environmentally friendly, weekly ocean water testing, and raising money for resources that make being environmentally friendly easier.