Metropolitan Theatres Supports The Ukrainian Relief Effort

Los Angeles – March 17, 2022: Metropolitan Theatres is participating in an industry coalition to help the relief efforts for the citizens of Ukraine with the release of STAND WITH UKRAINE: THE GUIDE.

THE GUIDE is a 2014 movie that was the Ukrainian Academy Award entry for best foreign film. Fiesta 5 Theatres located at 916 State Street will begin playing the film on Friday, March 18 with box office proceeds going to support the Ukrainian relief efforts.

Showtimes:

Friday, March 18 and Monday-Thursday, March 21-24: 4:05pm and 7:00pm

Saturday, March 19 & Sunday, March 20: 1:15pm, 4:05pm, 7:00pm

Synopsis: An American boy Peter and blind musician Ivan are thrown together by fate amidst the 1930’s Russian subjugation of Ukraine. The “Terror Famine” of the 30’s is incredibly current given the attempts of Russia to once again crush the independence and freedom of their Ukrainian neighbor.

Tickets can be purchased at metrotheatres.com, the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app or at the theatre box office.

ABOUT METROPOLITAN THEATRES

Metropolitan theatres, a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 17 theatres and 94 screens in California, Colorado, Idaho and Utah. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, please visit www.metrotheatres.com.